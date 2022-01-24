Christina Aguilera Says She’ll ‘Always Be Here’ for Britney Spears Months After She Was Dragged for Red Carpet Snub

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Christina Aguilera is celebrating the newfound freedom of former Mickey Mouse Club co-star Britney Spears just months after an awkward red carpet snub.

“It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I’m so happy,” Aguilera said of Spears in a recent interview with radio host Enrique Santos.

“I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I’ve said before, that I’ve stated couldn’t be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however, they see fit.”

The comments come after Aguilera and her publicist dodged a question about Spears shortly following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears hit back at Aguilera after the incident, calling her out for “refusing to speak” about the topic despite knowing “the truth.”

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

Despite Spears’ public criticism, Aguilera stressed that she supports her former co-star, urging her to reach out if she ever needs anything.

Aguilera also referenced navigating teen stardom at the same time as Spears, telling Santos that “Growing up in this business can be freakin’ crazy.”

“So if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I,” she said, adding, “I will always be here to reach out to.”

While Aguilera failed to answer questions about the end of Spears’ conservatorship in November, she had previously addressed the legal battle in a heartfelt Twitter thread.

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” she wrote. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com