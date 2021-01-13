Chuck Norris has denied being at last week’s Capitol riots after a photo went viral of a man resembling the actor attending the pro-Trump rally.

“I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots,” the Walker, Texas Ranger star tweeted. “It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order.”

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

On Monday, a photo began circulating of a Trump supporter posing with a man who looked like Norris at last week’s rally, which later turned into a violent insurrection. The image sparked a debate on Twitter as to whether or not the actor was in attendance.

I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy isn’t him. Very good lookalike but too young. pic.twitter.com/kD8bXNRzlW — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) January 12, 2021

Norris’ spokesperson, Erik Kritzer, also released a statement to People refuting the claims that his client attended the rally. “This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome,” said Kritzer. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Norris, a longtime Republican, backed Trump during the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.

