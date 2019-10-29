CNN Pans Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Which Was Based on Brian Stelter’s Book

CNN panned Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series The Morning Show, Monday, describing the show as “generally unimpressive” despite the fact that it’s based on a book by CNN’s Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter.

In his review, CNN media critic Brian Lowry claimed “most of its big ideas essentially rehash ground ‘Network’ covered more than 40 years ago,” before criticizing the “star power” of the show, which features Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell.

“This is one of those shows, moreover, where the star power in some respects works against it,” he explained, criticizing the performances for radiating “a little too much movie-star vibe.”

“‘The Morning Show’ isn’t bad, just generally unimpressive, all the more so given the talent involved and the imperative for these new streaming services (up next: Disney+) to make a good impression right out of the box,” Lowry wrote. “The series opens with Carell’s character receiving the proverbial 3 a.m. call, bringing him a big dose of bad news. To the extent ‘The Morning Show’ is Apple’s way of sounding the alarm for its new service, feel safe to hit the ‘snooze’ button.”

Stelter even shared the review on his Reliable Sources newsletter, Monday, which was guest-edited by CNN’s Oliver Darcy.

The Morning Show is based on Stelter’s 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

