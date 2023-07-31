CNN Shares Statement Written by Paul Reubens Before His Death: ‘I Have Loved You All So Much’

It was announced on Monday that after a years-long, private bout with cancer, comedian Paul Reubens passed away at the age of 70. Best known for his portrayal of the weird but kind Pee-wee Herman, Reubens had drafted a statement before his death that was addressed directly to fans.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar read that statement after a segment presented by correspondent Chloe Melas, which first appeared on Reubens’ Instagram account:

Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.

Reubens’ estate also issued an official statement announcing the comedian’s passing on Sunday night:

Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.

Some of Reubens’ final wishes were also shared by his estate:

Paul asked that any expressions of sympathy be made in honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to Stand Up to Cancer or organizations involved in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

A creation of Reubens, the late Phil Hartman, and founder of the seminal improv group The Groundlings Gary Austin, Pee-wee Herman was the star of CBS’s Pee-wee’s Playhouse, which ran from 1986 to 1990, and two movies, 1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and 1988’s Big Top Pee-wee. After being arrested for indecent exposure in 1991, Reubens didn’t return as Pee-wee until 2010, when he brought Pee-wee to Broadway. In 2016, Reubens co-wrote and starred in a Netflix sequel to Big Top Pee-wee, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, which was his final film role.

