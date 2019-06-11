While President Donald Trump called into CNBC on Monday morning, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wondered about the other shows he has called.

The parody cold open showed clips of Trump “calling in” to shows like Watch What Happens Live, Batman and Sesame Street. It even shows Trump calling himself to vent at one point.

Trump actually called into CNBC Monday to complain about the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He also said the Federal Reserve is “very, very destructive to us” for not lowering interest rates, and defended his tariff plan despite mounting criticism.

Trump also mused about breaking up tech giants like Google and Facebook during the Monday call-in.

“Well I can tell you they discriminate against me,” Trump said about the companies. “You know, people talk about collusion. The real collusion is between the Democrats and these companies. ‘Cause they were so against me during my election run.”

