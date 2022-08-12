Colbert Gives Himself a Reality Check Over Mar-a-Lago Raid: Still Need to ‘Remove My Robert Mueller Tramp Stamp’

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is tempering his expectations on the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. The comedian was absolutely giddy over the potential of the former president being held criminally responsible for something, but he quickly gave himself a history lesson.

“The former president and his minions have tried to play the victim card here, saying, ‘why, he’s just a simple country club owner and this whole investigation is a nothing burger,’ but it’s beginning to look like the investigation is a something royale with cheese,” Colbert said. “Now I’m not going to get my hopes up. I’ve been hurt too many times. I still have to get a dermatologist to remove my Robert Mueller tramp stamp.”

The comedian then showed a graphic of Mueller’s face tattooed on his lower back with the word “justice” above it.

Stephen can’t get his hopes up again about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. He’s still trying to scrub that Mueller tramp stamp from years back. pic.twitter.com/l5y91gSOa6 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 12, 2022

“It’s gonna sting,” the comedian said.

Mueller’s investigation into supposed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election of course did not lead to the vast conspiracy many Trump critics hoped would take down the former president.

Colbert was also excited over a Newsweek report revealing that the FBI had inside help with their search. According to the report, an “FBI confidential human source” was able to inform agents about classified documents Trump allegedly had at his property.

“Good people don’t worry their friends are ratting them out,” Colbert said.

Trump has referred to the search of Mar-a-Lago as prosecutorial misconduct and raged in a Truth Social post on Friday that reporta the FBI was gathering nuclear weapons-related documents is a “hoax, just like Russia.”

Watch the clip above via CBS

