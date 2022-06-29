Colbert Gleefully Presses AOC on Whether She’ll Run For President in 2024

Comedian Stephen Colbert asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday if she’ll run for president in 2024.

“You know, there’s some speculation as to whether President [Joe] Biden is going to run in 2024. There’s some reports that he’s a little frustrated that people keep asking because he keeps on saying yes and people go ‘Are you sure, are you sure,’” said Colbert during his show.

“You know, I know somebody who’s going to turn 35 about a month before the election in 2024,” continued Colbert, referring to Ocasio-Cortez, who playfully looked the other way and ducked her head. “And they represent New York’s 14th [Congressional District]. Is that job appealing to you at all?”

“Theoretically” added Colbert.

Ocasio-Cortez, 32, did not close the door on a run in 2024.

“I think that we need to focus on keeping a democracy for anybody to be president in the next couple of years and that’s my central focus is helping the people of this country,” she said.

“So it’s possible,” asked Colbert. “So it’s possible.”

“I don’t know about all of that,” replied Ocasio-Cortez.

“I’m just here to get you in trouble,” joked Colbert.

“You’re getting me in trouble,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “I don’t know about all of that.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com