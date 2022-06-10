Colbert Goes Live After Jan. 6 Hearing: ‘Exactly What You Thought, But Worse Than You Could Have Imagined’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert reacted to the Jan. 6 committee’s first primetime hearing live on Thursday, calling the evidence put forward “worse than you could have imagined.”

“It’s like Stranger Things,” Colbert said of the hearings on Thursday’s Late Show. “We met the monster years ago, and we’re pretty sure the Russians are involved.”

Colbert went on to hit at Fox News for skipping the hearing, mocking Republicans and conservatives who claimed it would be a “nothing burger.”

“It was such a juicy burger that Fox News knew that even their viewers would be tempted to take a bite, which is why — and this is true — for the first hour of his show opposite the hearings, Tucker Carlson took no commercial breaks,” Colbert shared.

While it’s unclear why Fox News did not take any commercial breaks, Colbert predicted it is because the network was “willing to lose money to keep their viewers from flipping over and accidentally learning information.”

The host later shared a clip aired during the hearing, which showed Ivanka Trump admitting that her father lost the 2020 election.

During the video, Ivanka was asked by a committee interviewer what she thought of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s belief that the election was not stolen, despite what her father former President Donald Trump had claimed.

Ivanka Trump confirmed that because she respects Barr, his take on the 2020 “affected my perspective,” adding, “so I accepted what he said.”

“That must have been a bittersweet moment for the former president,” Colbert said after airing the clip. “She finally screwed him.”

Colbert also cracked about how “shocked” he was that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has become the “hero” of the insurrection and later suggested how this all started in the first place.

“It’s kind of complicated, but it all started at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011,” Colbert said, “when a Black president made fun of a man with a very big ego and a very small penis.”

The host concluded, “After two hours of documentary evidence and testimony, we learned that this insurrectionist conspiracy was, like everything else associated with that last administration, exactly what you thought, but worse than you could have imagined.”

“The next episode drops on Monday morning, and to quote the former president, ‘Be there. Will be wild,'” he added.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com