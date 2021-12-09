Colbert Mocks Fox News Christmas Tree Fire With Rousing Rendition of ‘Its Beginning to Look A Lot Like Arson’

Stephen Colbert reveled in the news that the Fox News Christmas Tree was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning, marking the occasion with a fiery satirical rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

“Fox News tried to warn us this was coming,” Colbert said on Wednesday’s Late Show. “Every time a store clerk says, ‘Happy holidays,’ a Christmas tree bursts into flames.”

The host went on to explain that authorities arrested a suspect early Wednesday morning, sharing that police believe he is a homeless man with mental illness.

“Homeless and mentally ill? Oh, my God — the fire was set by Bill O’Reilly!” Colbert cracked.

After airing clips of Fox News hosts discussing the suspected arson, including one of Steve Doocy calling the tree a “holiday tree” as opposed to a Christmas tree.

“I’m sorry, did a Fox Anchor just say, ‘holiday tree’?” Colbert exclaimed. “Keep it up, Doocy, and [Ainsley Earhardt’s] gonna set you on fire.”

Another clip included in the montage showed Doocy exclaiming that “it’s beginning to look a lot like arson,” prompting Colbert to break into song.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like arson, everywhere you go,” Colbert sang, to the tune of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

“Take a look at the tree and then, the flames are roaring once again. Doocy, stop, drop, roll.”

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld later hit back at Colbert, joking that the tree is “already beating you in the ratings.”

and its already beating you in the ratings. https://t.co/jF9q0gMouB — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 9, 2021

Colbert is not the only late-night host that had fun with the news of Fox News’ tree, as Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah both touched on the topic as well.

Kimmel attempted to guess how the fire started, cracking that it’s “believed to have started after Fox News’ pants caught on fire.”

“The fire is believed to have started because Judge Jeanine Pirro ate one too many rum balls and breathed on a cigarette,” he continued.

Noah also joked about some possible causes for the fire: “It could be an accident. It could be arson. It could be Santifa.”

Watch above, via CBS.

