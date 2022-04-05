Colbert Pillories New Ron DeSantis Themed Song ‘Sweet Florida’ in Rollicking Spoof

Stephen Colbert mocked a recent musical tribute to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) by making his own hilarious campaign anthem for the Florida politician.

For context, the duo Van Zant — composed of brothers Donnie and Johnny Van Zant — dedicated their latest song “Sweet Florida” to DeSantis for “standing and believing for what he believes.”

The Van Zant brothers and DeSantis joined the hosts of Fox & Friends to promote the song, DeSantis saying, “I think it’s really, really special. They did a great job, and it is a catchy song.”

“You can take it to the bank he don’t care what Brandon thinks at the White House/Yeah he’s fighting for the right to keep our state free/Well he’s taking on the swamp and he’s calling out Dr. Fauci/He’s the only one fightin’ for you and me,” read the lyrics. “Yeah we’re free!”

Reacting to the new tune, Colbert and his team on the Late Show decided to make their own anthem for the Florida governor.

“Well he spends all day thinking up new ways, how he can own the libs. The code of DeSantis is different from Santa’s, he’s yelling at your kids,” someone with a husky country-rock style voice sang over unflattering pictures of the governor. “Easily confused, by how masks are used, there ain’t no muzzling him.”

The song goes on to roast the governor for being “staunchly anti-acronym,” referring to DeSantis’ stance on Critical Race Theory (CRT) and laws impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

“Tell me why, Florida? Can’t you just vote for a gator high on meth?” the song continued. “Seriously, why, Florida? How the heck did y’all somehow downgrade from [Jeb Bush]?”

Watch above, via CBS.

