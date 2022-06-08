Colbert Roasts Fox for Sticking with Hannity Over Jan. 6 Committee Hearings: ‘We’ll Hear Directly From the People Who Planned the Coup’

Stephen Colbert roasted Fox News for deciding to skip Thursday’s primetime session of the January 6th Select Committee Hearing.

Last Thursday, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection announced that it will hold its first public hearing on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

While all major news outlets, including CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, will be covering the hearings live in the place of their regular primetime lineups, Fox News is sticking to Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity.

“Well, that’s actually good. No, it’s actually good,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s Late Show. “We’ll hear directly from the people who planned the coup. Sean can just read his tweets”

While Hannity and Ingraham, and their fellow Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, sent former President Donald Trump text messages urging him to distance himself from the Jan. 6 insurrection — they often attacked the investigation into the riot while on air.

Ingraham has since defended Fox News’ decision not to air the hearing by praising the network’s ability to cater to its audience.

“Our audience knows what this is. We’ll cover it—we’ll do plenty of coverage,” she said on Tuesday night, adding, “It’s total theater.”

Fox News has clarified that while the station will not air the hearings live on their flagship network, it will be carried without interruption on Fox Business, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, and Fox Nation.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com