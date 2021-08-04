<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cartoon anchors of Stephen Colbert’s Tooning Out the News brutally mocked Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday — slamming him as the “unvaccinated’s fountain of wisdom.”

Fictional host Tory Hughes first took a crack at those still unvaccinated for the coronavirus, joking that the White House is struggling to reach the “30 percent of Americans who are skeptical of mainstream Sandy Hook believing media.”

“The unvaccinated’s fountain of wisdom and virtue articulated his follower’s concerns,” Hughes added, referring to Hannity.

Hughes then played a clip of the Fox News host from August 2, in which he noted that Americans were assured that if they received their doses, life would get back to normal, demanding “truthful answers.”

Hannity went on to exclaim that the CDC has “been wrong too often throughout this entire pandemic,” adding, “Dr. [Anthony] Fauci needs to be fired.”

“That’s right, Anthony Fauci must be held accountable for Americans following the advice of Sean Hannity,” Hughes quipped, later asking their guest Lawrence Wright if the White House should “simplify its vaccine message considering the American people can only get their heads around one idea at a time and prefer zero ideas.”

Wright labeled the proposition “excellent,” mocking Fauci’s haters for faulting his ability to act as “a scientist and not as a profit.”

Watch above, via Youtube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com