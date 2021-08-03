<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cartoon anchors of Stephen Colbert’s Tooning Out the News took a swipe at White House press secretary Jen Psaki for her defense of Barack Obama’s controversial birthday bash.

The fictional anchors noted that Obama has plans to host his 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard this weekend, with a guest list pushing 500 people.

“Here’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki winning gold in 2021 mental gymnastics,” cartoon anchor Sarah Sabo, voiced by Maureen Monahan said before playing a clip of Psaki answering a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Doocy, normally a target for Colbert, questioned if Obama is setting a wrong example by hosting the bash despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, I would certainly refer you to the team who is working for my former boss to give you more specifics of what the protocols are in place,” she said. “But I would note, first, that former President Obama has been a huge advocate of individuals getting vaccinated.”

She went on to note that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided guidance on “indoor settings in high or substantial high zones of Covid cases,” adding that, “This event, according to all the public reporting, is outdoors and in a moderate zone.”

News of Obama’s birthday, as well as Psaki’s defense, comes just a week after the CDC updated Covid-19 recommendations, stating, “To reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

Sabo went on to ask guest and I Alone Can Fix It co-authors Philip Rucker if critics of the party are “just jealous they don’t get to see John Kerry with crusted cocktail sauce at the corner of his mouth?”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com