Comedian Blaire Erskine Lampoons Facebook in Mock Response to Outage: ‘Good Luck Remembering Your Mom’s Birthday Now, You Pieces of Sh*t’

Comedian Blaire Erskine, largely known for her hilariously convincing parodies, lampooned Facebook in a mock response to Monday’s mass outage.

Posing as a Facebook spokesperson, Erskine began by saying, “We here at Facebook would just like to say, I thought you deleted Facebook.”

Statement from Facebook pic.twitter.com/uCCZbPnyHW — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 4, 2021

“We just think it’s kind of funny that last night everybody was like #DeleteFacebook and then this morning they’re like #FacebookDown,” she added, referencing the outraged sparked by allegations made by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

In case you missed it, or thought your internet was simply glitching, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and even Oculus were all down for hours on Monday, marking one of the longest outages in parent company Facebook’s history.

The outage occurred just days after Haugen accused the company of contributing to the January 6 Capitol riots, later telling 60 Minutes that executives “prioritize growth over safety.”

“Which one is it? Did y’all already delete it or is it down?” Erskine added, growing increasingly irate. “Because it can’t be down if you deleted it.”

The comedian then hit at those complaining about the potential privacy issues Facebook users are facing, saying, “Are we supposed to apologize for paying attention to you? And knowing what you’re doing, and where you are, and what you like because we are listening to you constantly?”

“Because guess who else is listening to you? Nobody,” she added. “We’re the only ones, ok?”

Erksine later responded to those praising “Tom from MySpace” amid Facebook’s troubles and calling him their “best friend.”

“Tom left you! Do you think Tom thinks about you now? He doesn’t,” she said. “He’s a photographer now. Ok, Tom.”

“And I guess the last thing we’d like to say, good luck remembering your mom’s birthday now, you pieces of shit,” Erskine concluded.

