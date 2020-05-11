comScore

Comedy Actor Jerry Stiller Dead of Natural Causes at Age 92

By Ken MeyerMay 11th, 2020, 7:41 am

Comedian and actor Jerry Stiller passed away over the weekend at the age of 92.

Stiller’s son and fellow comedy actor, Ben Stiller, confirmed the news in a tweet on Monday. He said his father’s death was due to natural causes.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben said. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.

Stiller launched his career in the 1950s alongside his wife Anne Meara, though his fame reached its peak during the 90s when he played Frank Costanza on the TV show Seinfeld. Stiller also enjoyed starring roles on The King of Queens, Zoolander, and Hairspray.

As the news of Stiller’s death broke, his fans flooded the Twitterverse with mournful prayers and reflections on his illustrious career.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: