Daily Show Runs Damning Now vs Then Supercut of Fox News Abortion Protest Outrage

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Daily Show called out Fox News for its hypocritical reporting on pro-choice demonstrators who have been protesting the Supreme Court’s potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The double standard was spelled out in a damning super-cut, which highlighted outrage from Fox News hosts over the backlash Supreme Court justices have been facing.

After each Fox News clip, the supercut aired examples of how pro-life activists have harassed and protested abortion providers and patients for years.

“This is how the left behaves, for 50 years pro-lifers have been heartbroken, and nobody went to the homes of Supreme Court justices,” Rachel Campos Duffy said in one clip.

The following clip showed a pro-life activist calling someone entering an abortion clinic a “murderer.” Another protester told someone seeking an abortion that their baby would be torn “limb from limb.”

Following a clip of Steve Doocy saying that pro-choice protesters are trying to “intimidate the judges,” The Daily Show added footage of pro-life activists saying that they wanted to ensure pro-choice Americans would not feel welcome in their city.

“You don’t want to leave in a country where Supreme Court justices cowere and fear for their lives,” Tucker Carlson says in another clip.

The supercut then showed video of an abortion provider explaining that he can no longer use his front office door or his driveway out of fear that a pro-life demonstrator would be carrying a gun.

“If they do not get the outcome that they want, they will literally burn it down,” Will Cain said of pro-choice activists in another clip.

The following video showed footage of a Planned Parenthood clinic burning down after it was set on fire.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com