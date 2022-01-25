Gorillaz and Blur frontman Damon Albarn has apologized to Taylor Swift after she called him out for trying to “discredit” her writing.

Interviewing Albarn for the Los Angeles Times, Mikael Wood asked the artist if he believes “modern musicians are relying on sound and attitude” as opposed to their talent.

“Name me someone who’s not,” Albarn challenged, prompting Wood to say, “She may not be to your taste, but Taylor Swift is an excellent songwriter.”

“She doesn’t write her own songs,” Albarn added, later concluding that co-writing “doesn’t count.”

The LA Times Twitter account posted the exchange, quickly gaining Swift’s attention:

PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering 😑 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” Swift shot back, facetiously adding, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Albarn later responded to Swift, apologizing and blaming the media for reducing his comments to “clickbait.”

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

“I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait,” he wrote. “I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon.”

