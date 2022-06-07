Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Team Up for Joint Comedy Show

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, who were both attacked on-stage during separate incidences, are teaming up for a joint stand-up show in London.

The comedian duo will co-headline a special at London’s 02 Arena on Sept. 3, with Live Nation organizing the event.

Live Nation announced the upcoming show on Twitter, calling it “a night of world class comedy.”

NEW: @chrisrock and #DaveChappelle are teaming up to deliver a night of world class comedy at @theo2 on Saturday 3rd September 🤩 Grab tickets in our #LNpresale this Thursday at 10am! Sign up for access 👉 https://t.co/a1zctsyxzK pic.twitter.com/QO65NkVk6R — Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) June 6, 2022

The special comes after Will Smith infamously slapped Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars while Rock was presenting the nominees for Best Documentary.

Chappelle was also the victim of an onstage attack, after an armed man, suspected to be 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, tackled him during a May set at the Hollywood Bowl.

Rock was attending Chappelle’s show that night, and even joked about his own on-stage ambush.

“Was that Will Smith?” Rock cracked after going on stage to make sure Chappelle was not injured.

Days after the Hollywood Bowl incident, Chappelle performed a surprise show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, with Rock joining him roughly 10 minutes into the set.

Chappelle and Rock reportedly quipped about their mutual on-stage attacks during the set, joking about who had it worse.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle said to Rock, referring to Smith. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

“I got smacked by the softest n***** that ever rapped,” Rock joked in response.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com