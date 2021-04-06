Dave Chappelle Tells Naomi Campbell That Celebs — Not Obama Staff — Left ‘Dirty Notes’ for Trump Staff at White House

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dave Chappelle alleged that he saw celebrities leave “dirty notes” for Donald Trump’s incoming White House staff while at an event held by the Obama administration.

The comedian claimed, in an interview with Naomi Campbell for her latest episode of No Filter with Naomi, that the notes were left in White House cabinets and drawers during one of the “last big parties” hosted by former President Barack Obama.

“There was a thing,” Chappelle told Campbell after bringing up the event, which the supermodel labeled “a great evening.”

“Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said, ‘The Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets.’ Now, I saw this happening,” Chappelle continued, roughly 14 minutes into the interview.

In 2019, then White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed that “Obama aides left ‘you will fail’ notes in offices for Trump aides.”

While the notes were apparently real, Chappelle corrected one detail: “It was celebrities writing all this crazy shit and putting it all over there.”

“I saw them do it,” he added. “So when I saw that news I laughed real hard.”

Reminiscing about the Obama days, Campbell later recalled that the former president could not stay away from the event even after going to bed “because the music was so good.”

