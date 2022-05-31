David Cronenberg Wants to Reunite Twilight’s Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart for New Movie

Good news for Bedward stans, director David Cronenberg wants to see a Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson reunion just as badly as you do.

The Crimes of the Future director expressed his desire to bring the former on- and off-screen couple back together for a new project.

“It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen. They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors. Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off,” he told World of Reel’s Jordan Ruimy. “Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time.”

Cronenberg went on to share that he can “definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together.”

The director, however, is aware of the franchise’s hardcore fans, noting that his often gory films might be hard for the viewership to digest.

“I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them,” he said. “So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.”

Stewart is currently starring in Cronenberg’s film Crimes of the Future, which earned a six-minute standing ovation and several mid-movie walkouts at its Cannes Film Festival premiere.

