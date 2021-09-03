David Crosby Says Ex-Bandmate Neil Young is the ‘Most Self-Centered, Self-Obsessed, Selfish Person I Know’

David Crosby’s feud with his former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates is still going strong.

During a Thursday interview with The Guardian, Crosby confirmed that he and Neil Young have “genuine beef,” adding that “he’s probably the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know.”

“He only thinks about Neil, period,” Crosby said. “That’s the only person he’ll consider. Ever!”

Crosby, who called himself a “very liberal guy and a modern thinker,” made the assessment while discussing the political stances of his former bandmates.

The singer-songwriter revealed that while he has similar political views to Graham Nash and Stephen Stills — “Neil doesn’t really do politics. He does Neil.”

Crosby also addressed the drama between him and his ex-bandmates, calling it “petty-assed bullshit that goes on between us as people.”

“Neil has got a genuine beef. I did say something bad about his girlfriend,” he said of Neil’s now-wife Daryl Hannah. “I said I thought she was a predator. OK, he can be mad at me. That’s all right.”

Graham, on the other hand, “Just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don’t see any future there at all.”

While nobody should be anticipating a reunion, Crosby does talk to Stills, who he called, “the best guitar player, the best singer and the best writer” in the band.

