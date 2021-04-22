DC Student Ambushes Ted Cruz and Madison Cawthorn to Ask About Their Trips to Cancun, Hitler’s Retreat

Washington D.C. student Noah Mitchell ambushed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) at the Capitol, asking if they enjoyed their most controversial trips.

Mitchell, a political science student living in D.C., pretended to take a selfie with Cruz on Thursday, quickly asking him, “How was Cancún, Senator? It was good?”

Ted Cruz wouldn’t tell me if he enjoyed Cancun 🏖 pic.twitter.com/7qRdWzuC7S — Noah 🗳 (@noahmitchell0) April 22, 2021

Realizing that this was not just a fan trying to take a friendly picture, Cruz’s smile quickly disappeared as he walked away.

“Take care,” Cruz shot back as he walked away. “You didn’t enjoy it? No?” Mitchell replied.

Mitchell pulled a similar move with Cawthorn, asking the representative about his trip to Adolf Hitler’s “house.”

Madison Cawthorn wouldn’t tell me about his trip to Hitler’s house. He denies it… pic.twitter.com/rP7ifI3lXK — Noah 🗳 (@noahmitchell0) April 22, 2021

“How was visiting Hitler’s house?” Mitchell asked Cawthorn, who was too busy flashing his best smile to catch the question. “Did you go to Hitler’s house?” Mitchell said, repeating the question.

“Nope, didn’t go there,” Cawthorn replied, patting Mitchell on the shoulder.

Mitchell then asked Cawthorn about the Instagram post showing him at the Eagle’s Nest.

“That, I believe was the retreat,” Cawthorn said, quibbling over semantics.

“The retreat? Ok,” Mitchell responded with a laugh.

Mitchell later posted Cawthorn’s posts from the Eagle’s Nest, writing, “We have receipts @CawthornforNC. ‘Bucket list,’ really?”

This is not the first time Mitchell has trolled a GOP member of Congress, stopping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) back in January.

“You are a joke,” he said to her mid “selfie,” adding, “have a good one!”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]