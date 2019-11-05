Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel roasted President Donald Trump’s large adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr., for a disingenuous Twitter defense of their father after he was publicly booed for the second time in week at a Saturday night UFC event in New York City.

After Trump drew a cascade of jeers and chants of “lock him up” at Game 5 of the World Series the week before, the president and his sons were greeted with more boos this past weekend at Madison Square Garden as he entered the arena. The admittedly frosty reception even led Fox and Friends morning host Ainsley Earhardt to acknowledge that Trump is deeply unpopular in his former hometown.

“Donald Trump getting booed at the UFC is like Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] getting booed at Gap Kids. It shouldn’t happen,” Kimmel joked. But the numerous videos that emerged of Trump being booed at the fight were all just “fake news,” according to Trump’s sons, Kimmel pointed out.

“After the fight, amidst reports of the boos, the president’s heirs took to Twitter to defend daddy. And I guess they were still jacked up on Red Vines and Mountain Dew because DJTJ wrote angrily: ‘Despite the B.S. from blue checkmark Twitter, when we walked in the arena it was overwhelmingly positive.'”

“And then Eric Trump lashed out at the media,” Kimmel noted. “He wrote ‘What a joke. You are the most dishonest people. The audience was chanting ‘Donald Trump, Donald Trump’ followed by ‘USA, USA.’ [UFC President] Dana White said it was the greatest entrance he has seen into a UFC. I can’t wait till we win again in 2020 to further embarras [sic] your profession. #fakenews.'”

“Nothing sums up Eric Trump like misspelling the word embarrassed,” Kimmel snarked. “How does he misspell a word he has seen on every birthday card since he was 5 years old?”

Watch the video above, via ABC.

