Demi Lovato Declares War on Local Frozen Yogurt Merchant For Selling Sugar-Free Foods

Demi Lovato went after LA-based frozen yogurt company The Bigg Chill this weekend, for praising what she perceived as “diet culture” messaging.

The pop star has been incredibly candid about her experience with eating disorders, and took to Instagram over the weekend to call out the frozen yogurt shop for promoting “diet foods” like sugar-free cookies — claiming that the company “praises disordered eating.”

Demi Lovato calls out a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop for its “harmful messaging” regarding their sugar free cookies and other diet foods. pic.twitter.com/6teLtOaITH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2021

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/ other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please,” she wrote in an Instagram story, adding hashtag “#dietculturevultures.”

The Bigg Chill replied to Lovato’s story by explaining that they carry sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan foods for those with dietary restrictions and health needs — noting that they have “many indulgent items as well.”

Lovato shared a photo of The Big Chill’s response to her story, including her follow-up reply, during which she also railed against the store’s customer service practices.

“Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude,” Lovato wrote. “The whole experience was triggering and awful. You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders – one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to (opioid) overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

Lovato eventually eased up a bit, agreeing that The Bigg Chill should be catering to those with dietary restrictions, yet suggesting that they label the foods more clearly, instead of using “diet culture” messaging.

“I was thinking, maybe it would help if you made it more clear that the sugar free options and vegan options are for that,” she said. “Labeling the snacks for celiac or diabetes or vegans. When it’s not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs health needs.”

