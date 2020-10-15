Demi Lovato’s ‘Vote’ Message at the Billboard Music Awards Seemingly Censored By NBC

Demi Lovato performed her new protest single Commander in Chief at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, but NBC seemingly censored her message to “vote” — cutting it out of the footage that aired on television.

According to TMZ, at the end of Lovato’s performance, the word “vote” was displayed across each board on the stage, but that message was gone when the performance aired on TV, and a close up of Lovato’s face was used instead.

While NBC may have muzzled the message, the Billboard Music Awards took to Twitter to deliver it for them:

Now THAT’S how you do a world premiere performance! A powerful moment from @ddlovato of her new song “Commander in Chief.” #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/VrMomqoEO1 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

Lovato’s harsh lyrics are clearly about President Donald Trump, and TMZ claimed that the network pulled the message because the song itself is too partisan, and the message to “vote” was actually a message to vote against him.

Although Lovato’s song certainly savages the president with lyrics such as, “Commander in Chief, honestly/If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep,” Lovato had previously said in an interview with CNN her song is not meant to stoke division.

“We have to turn up and vote because it’s so important that our voices are heard,” she added. “And, honestly, for me, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, just get out and vote.”

NBC has not replied to TMZ’s request for comment.

Watch the full performance above, via NBC.

