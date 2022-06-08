Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Rejects Idea That Trial Hurt #MeToo Movement: ‘Domestic Violence Doesn’t Have a Gender’

Johnny Depp’s attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, sat down on Good Morning America to address their client’s win in a libel case against Amber Heard.

The lawyers first shared that Depp is “over the moon” regarding the verdict, Chew telling GMA’s George Stephanopoulos, “It was like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulder.”

Stephanopoulos later asked Vasquez about a previously released statement from Heard’s spokesperson, which said the verdict was “setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom.”

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a Heard spokesperson said in another statement. “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Vasquez took issue with the claim, saying, “The facts, in this case, were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny and the verdict speaks for itself.”

“I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward,” she continued, rejecting the notion that the trial hurt the #MeToo movement. “Domestic violence doesn’t have a gender.”

After spending roughly six weeks in the Fairfax, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages over abuse allegations made in Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp was awarded $10.35 million total.

Determining that Heard had also proven elements of defamation against Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman, the jury awarded $2 million to Heard in compensatory damages.

Watch above, via ABC.

