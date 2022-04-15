Designer Denies Viral Rumor That A$AP Rocky Cheated on Pregnant Rihanna With Her: ‘Unfounded Lie’

Thursday, the internet was abuzz with rumors that singer Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky had called it quits, after Rocky allegedly cheated, just before the couple is set to welcome their first baby in the coming days.

At the center of all the drama is shoe designer Amina Muaddi. According to Page Six, the rumors began when writer Louis Pisano tweeted “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Muaddi took to her own social media on Friday to dispel the rumors.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

TMZ has reported that a close friend of the couple has said “neither the breakup claim, or the cheating is true.”

Neither Rihanna or Rocky have made any public comments on the rumors.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com