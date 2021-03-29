Disney+ has scored an impressive cast for their upcoming Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will feature Ewan McGregor’s return as the titular character, while Hayden Christensen will also return as Darth Vader, born Anakin Skywalker.

The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who worked with the franchise before on Disney+ series The Mandalorian. According to an Entertainment Weekly (EW) report, the series will also star Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram — known for her role in Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit — O’Shea Jackson Jr., Revenge of the Sith’s Bonnie Piesse, Game of Thrones‘ Indira Varma, Homeland’s Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, and Simone Kessell. Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie will also be involved in the series.

Filming on the Star Wars series will begin in April, and while the additional cast members were announced Monday, McGregor and Christensen’s return was reported on in 2019.

Edgerton and Piesse’s inclusion mark the return of two other prequel cast members, as Edgerton played Luke’s adoptive father Owen Lars in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, while Piesse portrayed Beru Lars.

Piesse was recently featured in the docuseries The Vow, as she is a NXIVM survivor. Her return to the Star Wars franchise marks her first acting role in more than a decade.

EW additionally reported on the series’ synopsis, writing that the series is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, during which Obi-Wan Kenobi faced Anakin Skywalker following his turn to the Dark Side. The film’s ending also showed the Jedi taking newborn twins Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa into hiding.

