‘Do the Right Shwing’: Spike Lee’s Next Joint is a Movie Musical About Viagra and Twitter Can’t Stop Guessing Titles

News broke on Tuesday that Spike Lee’s next joint will be a musical movie about the breakthrough of Pfizer’s pre-coronavirus miracle drug: Viagra.

Lee is set to direct the Studio Entertainment One movie musical from a screenplay he has written with Kwame Kwei-Armah, while the original songs and music will be written by duo Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald.

Although still untitled, the musical is based on an Esquire article by David Kushner titled “All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra.”

The article details the true story of the erectile dysfunction drug, which was originally created to treat heart-related chest pain. Soon enough, doctors realized the little blue pill could do a lot more than that.

Particularly excited by the news, Twitter users immediately rose to the occasion and began guessing movie titles:

A hard sell https://t.co/jBwITL8nfR — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) November 17, 2020

I mean, sure https://t.co/7dtWR7RzYM — evan romano is 6 feet away (@EvanRomano) November 18, 2020

He Bought Game https://t.co/K8T0LDUthV — Somil Trivedi (@SomilBTrivedi) November 17, 2020

If this movie lasts 4 hours or longer, see your physician. https://t.co/X6fJLSM1i1 — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 17, 2020

Andy Get Your Gun https://t.co/rmJBjQxm3O — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 17, 2020

And of course… The FULL Monty https://t.co/rmJBjQxm3O — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 17, 2020

Do the Right Shwing. https://t.co/2FIRjOLzgO — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) November 17, 2020

Okay, we’ll stop. We can’t keep this up forever, after all.

