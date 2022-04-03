Doja Cat Runs to Stage from the Bathroom to Accept Her Grammy With SZA, Who’s on Crutches and Gets Help from Lady Gaga

Doja Cat and SZA won a Grammy on Sunday for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for their song “Kiss Me More,” but it was a serious struggle to get to the stage.

Avril Lavigne introduced the nominees for the category at the 64th annual Grammys, which she described as being “all about what we can do when we put our voices together.”

SZA was seated near the stage and didn’t have far to go, but was on crutches and had a small struggle with the long train to her floral gown. Lady Gaga — gracious even though SZA and Doja had just beat her duet with Tony Bennett in that Grammy category — quickly moved in to help gather the tulle layers and assist SZA up the stairs.

Once SZA got to the stage, she couldn’t help gently teasing her musical collaborator.

“Girl, you went to the bathroom for five minutes, are you serious?” she called out as Doja Cat hurried to join her. “Come on now.”

“Listen,” said an out-of-breath Doja Cat. “I have never taken such a fast piss, in my whole life!” (The network censors seemed to be a little slow on the draw, with her voice muted a split second late.)

“Thank you, everybody,” she continued, before briefly turning her back to the audience to adjust her skirt as SZA laughed, along with the crowd.

“I really appreciate it. Thank you to everybody, my family, my team — I wouldn’t be here without you and I wouldn’t be here without my fans. And you know what, SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible –”

“I love you!” SZA interjected with a smile.

“You are the epitome of talent, you’re a lyricist, you are everything,” Doja Cat continued.

SZA thanked her, and then offered her “thank you to my mama, thank you to God and just thank all of y’all.”

“I’m glad you made it back in time,” she said to Doja Cat, who got emotional as she tried to continue.

“Damn,” said the rapper, wiping away tears. “I like to downplay shit, but this is — it’s a big deal.”

“Damn.” she repeated. “Thank you everybody. Be safe. Take care.”

“Oh man, that was so tense,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah. “I saw Doja going to the bathroom, and was like, ‘Isn’t it your award?’ She’s like ‘yeah, yeah, it’s fine.’ What? That was crazy!”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com