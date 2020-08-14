Country music icon Dolly Parton lived up to her reputation as a straight shooter in a recent interview with Billboard, addressing hot topics like racism and Black Lives Matter with her trademark forthrightness, stating: “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

Parton, who was born and raised in the Appalachian mountains of eastern Tennessee, infuses her Southern charm into her acting roles and country songs. Her career has spanned fifty years and made her not just an artistic and financial success, but launched an internationally-recognizable brand, spawning theme parks, spas, and other entertainment and recreational venues.

Parton is unabashedly proud of her Southern heritage, but she’s also outspoken about the importance of being inclusive. Parton’s chain of dinner theaters were originally called “Dixie Stampede,” a term with connections to not just the South in general, but the Confederacy. Parton renamed the theaters in 2018, two years before the George Floyd protests would renew calls for the removal of Confederate statues and the renaming of military bases and other government property named after rebel leaders.

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” Parton told Billboard, adding that she heard people say the term “Dixie” was “an offensive word” and she thought, “Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it The Stampede.’”

“As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it,” Parton added. “Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

Noting that the recent protests had led groups like Lady Antebellum and the Dixie Chicks to change their names to distance themselves from the Confederate past, Billboard asked Parton for her views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

While Parton had not attended any recent marches, her support of the protesters and the movement is described as “unequivocal.”

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” Parton said. “And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”

Parton has also been outspoken about her Christian faith, but equally firm in her belief that “the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge one another. God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves.”

Twitter, of course, recognizes no such admonitions against judging, but the reaction to Parton’s interview was overwhelmingly positive, no surprise regarding a performer who has built up so many years of goodwill.

“All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge one another.”

⁦@DollyParton⁩ once again shows why she is a national treasure. https://t.co/urMDWBprAU — Jennifer Palumbo (@JenNimePalumbo) August 13, 2020

“Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business … As soon as you realize that is a problem you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. … I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.” – ⁦@DollyParton⁩ We are not worthy. https://t.co/QuWE2zLYzi — Tyler Whetstone (@tyler_whetstone) August 13, 2020

Well, hello, Dolly. Been a fan for a long time, but this really cements the deal. Dolly Parton is down with Black Lives Matter – New York Daily News https://t.co/kqqSOSgLng — Leonard Pitts, Jr. (@LeonardPittsJr1) August 14, 2020

