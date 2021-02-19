Dolly Parton Statue Not Cancelled Yet Despite Star’s Objections, Lawmaker Says He’ll ‘Give Her Fans a Chance to Change Her Mind’

Country music legend and national treasure Dolly Parton made headlines this week when she posted a message graciously turning down a proposal to build a statue in her likeness at the Tennessee State Capitol, but the lawmaker who sponsored the bill isn’t giving up yet.

The bill, introduced last month by State Rep. John Windle (D-Livingston), creates a “Dolly Parton Fund” to pay for the design and construction of the statue, plus ongoing maintenance costs, to be raised from private donations.

Parton reacted to the news on her Twitter account, posting a message saying that she was “honored and humbled” the state legislature was considering building her a statue.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” wrote Parton. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

“In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

According to the Tennessean, Windle “burst out laughing” when he heard Parton’s reaction, and he remains determined to see Parton enshrined on the state capitol grounds, saying that in the current environment, “we need people like her more than ever…I would encourage people like Dolly to become more involved in the public place as opposed to less.”

“I believe it’s totally appropriate. I certainly respect her wishes but I’m gonna give her fans a chance to change her mind,” Windle added. “Because she’s wrong. She does deserve this.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]