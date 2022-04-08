Donald Glover Does Surreal Interview of … Himself, Talking Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Controversies

Actor Donald Glover has weighed in on the Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle controversies in a bizarre interview he conducted with himself.

In an article for Interview Magazine, Glover spoke candidly about criticism and cancel culture.

“Thoughts on Joe Rogan, Chappelle, China, ADOS?” he said.

Replying to himself, “Jesus. Choose one.”

He rephrased the question to ask about criticism he’s faced during his career.

“There’s money and clout in loving and hating you. You have to sift through and try and see if someone is debating in good faith. The internet doesn’t provide a large enough amount of that,” Glover said.

Speaking specifically on Rogan and Chappelle, he said “A lot of people believe both of them are doing what they do in good faith. It’s not cynical. It’s not CNN or Fox. It doesn’t feel to most people like they’re trying to sell something. People are looking for other people to interact with in good faith. Because a lot of this rage is artificial. People have emotional diabetes and don’t even know it.”

Rogan has previously come under fire for Covid discussions on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Chappelle received backlash for making LGBTQ jokes during his latest Netflix special The Closer.

