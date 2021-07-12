<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was given two years of probation and a suspended one-year jail sentence after he pleaded guilty last month to counts of attempted child endangerment and dissemination of matter harmful to juveniles.

Bell, whose given forename is Jared, appeared virtually for the sentencing on Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom with Judge Timothy McCormick, during which the claims against him were made public for the first time.

Bell’s victim, now 19-years-old but only 15 during the time of the alleged incident, gave a statement during the hearing, introducing new, disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I chose to write this statement because I want justice to be served more than anything,” she began over Zoom. “The only time that the defendant has appeared in court in person was on June 3 for his arraignment, which was before the media found out about the case. He has appeared in court today over Zoom instead of appearing in person. This doesn’t surprise me and shows what a coward he is, but I am not a coward.”

Bell allegedly engaged in a sexual and inappropriate encounter with a 15-year-old at Ohio venue The Odeon. Bell purportedly first met the girl when she was just 12-years-old, forming an online relationship with her, and later meeting up with her again while at the Ohio venue in December 2017.

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” she said during Monday’s hearing. “I would have done anything for him.”

The former Drake and Josh actor did not plead guilty to the more recent allegations, which he made painfully obvious through faces of utter disbelief that he made throughout the hearing.

Bell’s victim, however, was entirely unimpressed by the entertainer’s apparent confusion regarding her testimony, snapping, “Don’t look at me like that!” at one point and “Don’t smile at me!” at another.

The victim claimed that she “idolized and looked up to him, adding, “He was calculating, he preyed on me and he sexually abused me. He is a monster and a danger to children.”

“And he can give me that look all he wants but he knows exactly what I’m talking about,” she continued. “My suffering is not for him to brag about or use as leverage about how he’s become a good person now that he’s a father.”

The victim also alleged that the only reason their sexual contact stopped at oral sex is because she was menstruating at the time, claiming that he otherwise would have “raped” her.

“Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile and that is his legacy,” the victim concluded.

McCormick determined that Bell “did take advantage” of the victim, noting that she did not have “the emotional or mental maturity to properly engage” in the situation.

“Your position and celebrity status enabled you to nurture this relationship,” the judge added. “You were able to gain access to this child and you were able to gain the trust of the child. So it’s a two-edged sword, your position. I hope you truly are remorseful, I don’t know [if you are].”

Bell later accepted the plea in a short statement, apologizing to the victim for his actions.

“I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” he said. “I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

Bell’s attorneys, Ian Friedman and Madelyn Grant, also issued a statement on behalf of the former child actor:

Statement on behalf of Drake Bell by Attorneys Ian Friedman and Madelyn Grant: pic.twitter.com/tYG7Rb7hhz — Ian Friedman (@IanNFriedman) July 12, 2021

“Today’s plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility. The victim’s allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation,” they stated. “As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor. Sexual registration was not imposed as Mr. Bell did not plead guilty to any such offense. Drake and his family are relieved to have this matter behind them. He looks forward to, once again, performing for all of his supportive fans around the world.”

Bell was additionally sentenced to 200 hours of community service to be served in California.

