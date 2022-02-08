The Academy Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday morning, and Twitter has taken issue with one film in particular.

Adam McKay’s end of the world satire Don’t Look Up, which received less than stellar reviews, was nominated for original score, original screenplay, film editing, and the very coveted best picture.

While Don’t Look Up received a solid 78 percent as their audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film ultimately failed to earn a “fresh” rating from critics with a score of 56 percent.

Critics largely found that McKay’s film lacked subtlety as a satire and was too heavy-handed.

“McKay’s movies are not particularly pointed in their satire and, as time has gone on, have increasingly settled into their preferred form of a harangue,” wrote New York Magazine’s Alison Willmore.

“Clearly a commentary on global warming, which folds neatly into a treatise on our ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Don’t Look Up takes aim at plenty of ills — especially the scourge of science-deniers,” Salon’s Tim Grierson said in his review. “But a smug, self-satisfied approach proves insufficient at addressing the legitimate woes at core of this picture.”

Rotten Tomatoes even highlighted critics’ response to the film following the Academy’s announcement, sharing the “Tomatometer” of each best picture nominee.

Every nominated film earned a score of 80 percent or above, except for Don’t Look Up, which failed to secure a percentage above 60 — deeming it “rotten.”

Twitter flooded with responses to the Academy Awards nominations, many of which focused on Don’t Look Up’s repeated presence on the list:

“Don’t Look Up” is an embarrassing pick. How embarrassing for you. — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) February 8, 2022

DON’T LOOK UP, but the comet is the movie DON’T LOOK UP and the Oscars are planet earth and the metaphor is that the Oscars are bad. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 8, 2022

Don’t Look Up was sanctimonious, vapid garbage. https://t.co/ajoofT6DEn — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) February 8, 2022

Don’t Look Up? I can’t be the only one who didn’t like that movie. #Oscars #OscarNoms https://t.co/ORblYDskso — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 8, 2022

Only watched Dune and Don’t Look Up because they were streaming on something I already had. Both sucked. None of the others were remotely interesting. Nice work, @TheAcademy. https://t.co/IWHml0SyVd — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 8, 2022

#DontLookUp nominated for so many Oscars 🤔🤔🤔Social messaging and famous starcast aside, did I miss something? — Agamoni Ghosh (@agamoni) February 8, 2022

I was so excited to see Hamaguchi in Best Director, I didn’t even notice the other nominees, none of whom are Adam McKay https://t.co/V6lSdePpg4 — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) February 8, 2022

I’m not sure which will sustain me more: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi getting nominated for Best Director, or Adam McKay not making the list. — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) February 8, 2022

Adam McKay’s next movie should just be him yelling covfefe at the screen for two hours — Gabe Gurwin (@GamingAngelGabe) February 8, 2022

DONT LOOK UP?! That has to be a joke, right? Worst film in a long time. #Dune was the best film last year and it’s not even a competition. https://t.co/1uRS7Z0qkD — Pedro Heizer (@pedroheizer) February 8, 2022

