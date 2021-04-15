‘Don’t Pick Your Nose/Butt’: Check Out the Post-it Note Reminders Aaron Rodgers Put on the Jeopardy! Podium



Guest Jeopardy! host and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers covered the game show podium in post-it notes reminding him to be on his best behavior and … not to “pick your nose/butt.”

“This is the @jeopardy podium, and my sticky notes from the 2nd day of filming,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram, along with pictures of the notes. “I used a lot of these stickies over the couple days of filming and put reminders on there like ‘Speak Less’, which was an ode to Paul Rudd on Forgetting Sarah Marshall, during surf lessons; ‘do less’.”

Most of the notes were reminders about how to behave and act while guest hosting the iconic trivia game, such as “slow down,” which Rodgers said was a reminder for when he read the clues to the contestants.

“Stand Up Straight,” was another cue, and Rodgers revealed that he often catches himself “bent over” while reading the clues, adding, “that was a reminder to stand up in certain moments when I knew I was on camera.”

“‘Relax’ and ‘Energy’ were just a couple other good reminders as well,” Rodgers added.

While the majority of the notes seemed like typical reminders, one post-it really stood out: “Don’t pick your nose/butt.”

Rodgers revealed that note “was just to check if anyone was looking at my podium between games. Turns out, John the stage manager was, and we had a good laugh about it,” Rodgers added.

