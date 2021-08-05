Dr. Dre’s Oldest Daughter Reveals She Has Been Living Out of Her Car Despite Begging for Financial Help

Dr. Dre’s 38-year-old daughter LaTanya Young has revealed that she is homeless and living out of her car despite repeatedly asking her father for financial help.

“I have friends and family that will let us come back and forth, but the majority of the time I’m living out of my car,” she told The Daily Mail.

Young explained that she is living out of a rented SUV, as she cannot afford an apartment in California despite working as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats and as an assembler at a warehouse.

“My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me,” she clarified. “I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

She revealed that for 18 years, the only contact she has had with her father, whose given name is Andre Romelle Young, has been through his team.

Young also claimed that while he used to help support her and her four children financially, she has not received money from the rapper since January 2020.

Dre is paying nearly $300,000 per month to his ex-wife Nicole Young due to their divorce settlement, which LaTanya Young labeled “embarrassing,” adding, “People are looking at me wondering: why?”

“What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got,” she said. “I honestly wrote a proposal and asked him if he could get a home for me and my sister and my kids. He was supposed to put us through college and pay for our health insurance and he never did that.

“My mom felt like he never upheld his end of the bargain,” she continued. “I commend Nicole in a way – she did what she had to do.”

