Drake has bet more than a million dollars in Bitcoin on Sunday’s Super Bowl game.

The rapper made a series of bets worth C$1.6 million ($1.3 million) in total on Thursday, including a $473, 400 bet that the Los Angeles Rams will beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Drake shared some screenshots of his wagers on Instagram alongside the caption, “All bets are in on the family.”

Drake also bet $500,000 on Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. going over 62.5 receiving yards and another $500,000 on him going over 0.5 touchdowns.

Beckham Jr. responded to Drake in the comment section, writing, “it’s time.”

The Hotline Bling rapper’s confidence in Beckham may be a result of the friendship they build after the wide receiver, along with several other athletes, appeared in Drake’s 2020 music video “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

According to a report from Bloomberg, Drake’s payout could reach over $2 million based on Bitcoin’s valuation during the time of the rapper’s bets.

While Drake is betting big on the Rams, Brazilian pop star Anitta recently told Jimmy Fallon to put “all your money” on the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Bengals going to win for sure. I know for a fact. You can bet all your money there,” she told Fallon. “All your money, you can bet on Cincinnati Bengals.”

Anitta went on to explain that she has been seeing a Bengals player after meeting him at a Miami strip club, promising to ensure he has a “great night” before the Super Bowl so he can “win the next day.”

