Drew Barrymore opened up about the regret she felt after working with Woody Allen while sitting down with Dylan Farrow for a candid interview.

Farrow appeared on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her new fantasy novel, titled Hush, and to discuss the HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which delves into the sexual abuse allegations against Allen.

“What you’ve done to Soon-Yi [Previn], what you’ve done to Dylan,” Mia Farrow can be heard telling Allen in a taped call featured in the series. “Dylan’s a baby. How could you do that to her?”

While addressing Hush with Farrow, Barrymore compared life to a book, noting that both have several chapters.

“I worked with Woody Allen,” Barrymore admitted. “I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen.”

Barrymore then explained that her perception of Allen shifted once she had children, adding, “it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told.”

“I see what is happening in the industry now, and that is because of you making that brave choice,” she said to Farrow. “So, thank you for that.”

“Hearing what you just said, I’m trying not to cry right now,” Farrow replied. “It’s just so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him; he’s a jerk, he’s a monster,’ but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story, and what I went through, was important enough to you to reconsider that.”

The two later discussed Allen vs. Farrow in greater detail, Farrow explaining that she and other members of her family were approached by HBO to participate and did not produce the docuseries themselves.

The series was directed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, and included never-before-seen footage of 7-year-old Farrow describing Allen’s alleged sexually abusive behavior to her mother Mia.

Allen has denied all allegations and he and his wife Previn released a statement claiming “These documentarians had no interest in the truth.”

