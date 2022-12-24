Drew Barrymore Grills Joe and Jill Biden On Marriage: ‘Is it True You Proposed Five Times?’

Hollywood star and talk show host Drew Barrymore grilled President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden with hard-hitting questions about… the five marriage proposals it took to seal the deal.

President Biden and the first lady sat for an exclusive interview that aired this week on a special White House edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, after which Dr. Biden showed off the holiday decorations.

Barrymore devoted much of the interview to a dissection of the Biden marriage, including the quintuple proposal and the role that Beau and Hunter Biden played:

DREW BARRYMORE: Well, I actually need to ask about the five proposals. Is it true you proposed five times? And what was it that finally won her over?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I don’t know what finally, I think I know what finally won her over. But when I when I, the accident lost my first family, part of my first family, my first wife, I was put on that ten most eligible bachelors list. And some of the things that came across things wire were like, I had to give to the FBI, you know, at any rate. The bottom line was, I just given up on going out with anyone, and my brother set us up on a blind date. My youngest brother. And when I went out with the first time, I knew this was the woman. I really did.

DREW BARRYMORE: So you believe in love at first sight?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I do.

DREW BARRYMORE: At first night.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Only twice in my life have I ever fallen in love. And both times were, I knew immediately, I’m not joking. I know that sounds bizarre, but I. I once asked her, I said, how can you, when she finally agreed to marry me, how can you marry me? Knowing how much I loved my first wife? She said, Because you love that deeply. You can love that way again. I’ll never forget it. And that made me realize. And by the way, you know, we finally got her to…

DREW BARRYMORE: Yeah, what was that?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: But it was my boys. Our boys were young and they came in. They said, Dad and Hunt turned to Beau and said, Beau, you tell them and no, no, you tell them Hunt. So finally said “What’s the matter, guys?” Beau finally said, “Dad, we were talking. We think we should marry Jill. I swear to God.

DREW BARRYMORE: How old were they at this point?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: They were six and seven. Yeah, but I had to ask her five times.