The third episode of HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, which was released on Sunday, shows a taped call between Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, during which Farrow confronts Allen regarding their daughter Dylan Farrow’s accusation of sexual abuse against him.

The third episode largely examines police and court documents that have never been public, making it perhaps the most explosive installment of the documentary yet.

Allen, however, maintains his innocence and has consistently denied assaulting his adoptive daughter since the accusation was first made in the 90s.

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth,” Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, who is one of Farrow’s adopted daughters, said in a statement. “Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

Although Farrow has faced accusations of coaching Dylan to defame Allen, the recently unearthed calls seem to show a genuinely concerned mother confronting her daughter’s abuser — who, of course, is also her former partner and Dylan’s adoptive father.

“What you’ve done to Soon-Yi, what you’ve done to Dylan,” Farrow can be heard telling Allen in a taped call. “Dylan’s a baby. How could you do that to her?”

“But you know that I didn’t — ” Allen said before Farrow cut him off.

“No, I don’t know that, Woody,” she said. “I’ve always, always been worried about you and Dylan.”

Farrow also explains to Allen that she did not report the suspected abuse herself, but that a doctor she took Dylan to reported the incident to the authorities.

“And she’s not all right, Woody,” Farrow said. “She walks around the house holding her vagina. She sleeps with me. She’s scared of you, and you hurt her.”

“She said, ‘Mommy, you didn’t help me.’ She said, ‘Daddy shouldn’t have done that. He shouldn’t have hurt me like that,'” Farrow continued. “If you heard her, you would weep inside, and you would just want to be dead, because I don’t know how you can live with what you did.”

The episode also details a day in 1992 where Dylan went missing for roughly 20 minutes. A phone call shows Farrow calling Allen that day to ask where he is. He refuses to answer but tells her that “the truth will come out” in time.

“Woody, just tell me where you were,” she said to him during the call. “People scoured the house. Every single room was searched. You could help me a lot.”

The episode later reveals another call between the former couple, during which Farrow confronts Allen on custody charges he brought against her.

“You brought charges against me as an unfit mother,” she said, to which he replied, “And I’m gonna make them stick.”

In 1993, New York State Supreme Court Justice Elliott Wilk, who presided over the custody battle between Allen and Farrow, found the evidence “established that Ms. Farrow is a caring and loving mother,” and that “there is no credible evidence to support Mr. Allen’s contention that Ms. Farrow coached Dylan.”

“Mr. Allen’s behavior toward Dylan was grossly inappropriate and that measures must be taken to protect her,” Wilk added, ruling that Allen could not visit Dylan for at least six months.

