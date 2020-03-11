E3 Games Industry Expo Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 E3 games industry expo was cancelled on Wednesday over “overwhelming” coronavirus fears.

The expo, which was due to take place in Los Angeles this June, is a major annual games industry expo where upcoming games are announced and demonstrated.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles,” announced the expo in a statement. “Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation.”

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” the expo continued, adding that it “will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.”

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

