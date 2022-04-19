Elle Scrubs Grey’s Anatomy Writer’s Columns After Allegedly Fabricating Medical History

Elle has scrubbed Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch’s columns from its site.

The Daily Beast first reported the news on Monday night.

Finch was placed on leave from the highly-rated show following reports that she fabricated her medical history and wrote fabrications into the show.

According to The Daily Beast’s Source Material newsletter on Tuesday, Finch had five columns on Elle‘s site, all of which were removed. When accessed, an error message appears.

All five of her guest columns have been removed from the Elle website … with no explanation besides “Oops! We don’t have the page you’re looking for.” The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, has yet to remove or add a note to Finch’s two guest columns, one of which claimed she was sexually harassed on the set of Vampire Diaries and another that explained how her cancer diagnosis became a TV plot line.

Finch wrote guest columns “revealing how she was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, battled with doctors over an alleged misdiagnosis, underwent chemotherapy which resulted in having an abortion,” according to the Beast. These experiences, allegedly fiction, were then added into the show as plotlines.

Elle did not respond to requests for comment from the Beast.

