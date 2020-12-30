Elton John revealed that attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings on Zoom has been a “lifesaver” during the pandemic.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday,” John said from his home in England. “I connect with my friends who I’ve known for about 30 years in the program, and that’s great.”

He made the comments during the premiere episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Spotify podcast, Archewell Audio.

“If it hadn’t have been for Zoom, I don’t know what we would’ve done,” John added. “It’s been a lifesaver.”

John celebrated 30 years of sobriety back in July. The singer commemorated the milestone with an Instagram post in which he said, “I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead.” The singer ended his heartfelt post by thanking “all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Earlier this month, Markle and Prince Harry signed a multiyear deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts for the streaming platform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year, formed the production company Archewell Audio to launch their new venture.

The couple’s premiere episode, dubbed the “Holiday Special,” also featured appearances by Stacey Abrams, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Naomi Osaka and Tyler Perry.

Listen below to Markle and Prince Harry’s first podcast. John’s segment begins around the 17:19 mark.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]