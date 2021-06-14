Emily Ratajkowski Condemns Portrayal of Megan Fox’s Character in Judd Apatow’s This Is 40: ‘That Movie is Not Aging Well’

Emily Ratajkowski went after Judd Apatow’s 2012 comedy This is 40 while speaking to Amy Schumer at the Tribeca Film Festival, according to Page Six.

“So that movie is hilarious and very spot-on,” Ratajkowski said to Schumer. “I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it [but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly.”

Storylines involving Fox’s character Desi largely revolved around her body and her sexuality — with Jason Segel and Chris O’Dowd’s characters competing for her attention throughout.

Schumer, who worked with Apatow on her first feature film Trainwreck, questioned if the movie has failed to stand the test of time.

“That movie is not aging well,” Ratajkowski confirmed, later asking Schumer who made the film.

“It’s Judd Apatow,” Schumer laughed in response. “I don’t care, I’m ready to burn that bridge to the ground tonight.”

Apatow’s relationship with Schumer began after she impressed the director while telling a story on Howard Stern’s radio show in 2011 — prompting him to begin working with the standup comedian.

“I was not that familiar with Amy Schumer’s standup,” Apatow told Variety in 2015. “She was talking to Howard Stern, and she was so engaging. She was talking about her dad having MS and what her relationship is like with him. It was very dark and sad, but also very sweet and hilarious and she clearly adores him. I thought, ‘This is a very unique personality and I’d like to see these stories in movies.'”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com