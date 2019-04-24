Empire Cast Calls For Jussie Smollett’s Return in Letter to Execs: He is ‘Honest’ and ‘Filled With Integrity’

The leading cast members of Fox’s Empire want Jussie Smollett to return to the show for its upcoming sixth season.

In a letter to various network, studio and show executives, which was first reported on by Deadline, six leading Empire stars went to bat for Smollett, who recently had 16 felony charges against him — for allegedly faking a homophobic and racist attack on himself — dropped. The actors, Terrence Howard, Taraji P Henson, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, Gabourey Sidibe, and Nicole Ari Parker all asked for Smollett to be brought back.

“Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of Empire,” the cast members wrote.

The actors gave a glowing testimonial to Smollett — lauding him as a man of integrity.

“Throughout Empire’s five seasons working with Jussie and watching how he has conducted himself throughout this traumatic event, we have come to know not just the character Jussie portrays, but also truly come to know Jussie’s personal character,” the cast members wrote. “He is kind. He is compassionate. He is honest and above all he is filled with integrity. He is also innocent and no longer subject to legal uncertainty with the criminal charges against him having been dropped. We are confident in his lawyer’s assurance that the case was dismissed because it would not have prevailed.”

[featured photo via Getty Images]

