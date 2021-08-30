Eric Clapton is once again sounding the alarm on basic safety measures used to protect the public from Covid-19.

The British guitarist, who previously vowed not to perform at venues that require the Covid-19 vaccine, has released what seems to be an anti-vax anthem titled “This Has Gotta Stop.”

“It’s gone far enough,” Clapton sings. “If you wanna claim my soul/ You’ll have to come and break down this door.”

While he does not mention the coronavirus, he does make clear references to the side effects he claimed to have once he took the jab himself.

“I can’t move my hands,” Clapton sings. “I break out in sweat/ I wanna cry/ Can’t take it anymore.”

The song comes after Clapton penned a lengthy letter claiming he had a “disastrous” reaction to the coronavirus vaccine and feared he would never be able to play guitar again.

In the letter, he faulted what he labeled “propaganda” for promoting the vaccine’s safety, adding that he had “severe reactions which lasted ten days,” but that he ultimately recovered.

“This Has Gotta Stop,” is also not Clapton’s first time protesting pandemic safety measures through song.

In December 2020, Clapton and fellow music legend Van Morrison collaborated on a song titled “Stand and Deliver,” in which they went after Covid-19 lockdowns and accused the U.K. government of attacking personal freedoms.

“Do you wanna be a free man/ Or do you wanna be a slave?” Clapton sings. “Do you wanna wear these chains/ Until you’re lying in the grave?”

The anti-lockdown anthem cry faced a significant backlash, but that did not stop Clapton from taking it a step further this time and dropping a song critical of the coronavirus vaccine.

Naturally, people didn’t love “This Has Gotta Stop” either, many taking to Twitter to hit at Clapton’s anti-vax rallying cry:

.⁦@EricClapton⁩ continues to attack basic measures to protect people from COVID-19. His new song, “This Has Gotta Stop,” is a rallying cry against vaccines, at a time when the Delta variant is hitting unvaccinated people particularly hard. https://t.co/1bWfQMEtD2 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 28, 2021

Eric Clapton has completed his transition from Delta Blues artist to Delta Variant artist. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 29, 2021

Clapton is God … awful. https://t.co/sKtZBBl7J0 — Dana Gould (@danagould) August 29, 2021

Eric Clapton seems like the kind of guy who would try and run off with his best friend’s wife. — Fernand (Pro-Democracy) Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) August 28, 2021

I’m so sorry Eric but I don’t think this is good. I don’t like the melody and the lyrics are terrible. Additionally you come across very very poorly on a personal level. Hope this helps! — Danny Chun (@dannychun) August 27, 2021

Real good! What’s it about? — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) August 27, 2021

Imagine taking the advice of Eric Clapton, Rand Paul or Mike Lindell on anything. Imagine being married to any of them. Imagine getting stuck sitting next to one of them on a plane – you’d suddenly understand the passengers who try to open the door in mid-flight — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 28, 2021

Agreed RT @LostFelicia Good morning to everyone except Eric Clapton. https://t.co/Ie2TeDLcIM — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) August 28, 2021

yo eric clapton goes off in this video https://t.co/O8s2gjpI5u — eve6othy (@Eve6) August 29, 2021

How I’m looking at college friends who tried to push Eric Clapton on me pic.twitter.com/Ki9pK5pS5P — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) August 28, 2021

Eric Clapton is first team All-Time Overrated — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 28, 2021

My review of the new Eric Clapton single. pic.twitter.com/kPktDR8qph — boogie2988 😭🤡 (@Boogie2988) August 29, 2021

I have more followers than @EricClapton.

Wear a mask; get the vaccine. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 28, 2021

Woke up to Eric Clapton fans telling me I’m going to hell, and boy am I glad they didn’t see the Clapton tweets in my drafts. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) August 30, 2021

