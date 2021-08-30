Eric Clapton Brutally Mocked for His Latest Anti-Vax Rallying Cry: Transitioned from ‘Delta Blues Artist to Delta Variant Artist’

Eric Clapton is once again sounding the alarm on basic safety measures used to protect the public from Covid-19.

The British guitarist, who previously vowed not to perform at venues that require the Covid-19 vaccine, has released what seems to be an anti-vax anthem titled “This Has Gotta Stop.”

“It’s gone far enough,” Clapton sings. “If you wanna claim my soul/ You’ll have to come and break down this door.”

While he does not mention the coronavirus, he does make clear references to the side effects he claimed to have once he took the jab himself.

“I can’t move my hands,” Clapton sings. “I break out in sweat/ I wanna cry/ Can’t take it anymore.”

The song comes after Clapton penned a lengthy letter claiming he had a “disastrous” reaction to the coronavirus vaccine and feared he would never be able to play guitar again.

In the letter, he faulted what he labeled “propaganda” for promoting the vaccine’s safety, adding that he had “severe reactions which lasted ten days,” but that he ultimately recovered.

“This Has Gotta Stop,” is also not Clapton’s first time protesting pandemic safety measures through song.

In December 2020, Clapton and fellow music legend Van Morrison collaborated on a song titled “Stand and Deliver,” in which they went after Covid-19 lockdowns and accused the U.K. government of attacking personal freedoms.

“Do you wanna be a free man/ Or do you wanna be a slave?” Clapton sings. “Do you wanna wear these chains/ Until you’re lying in the grave?”

The anti-lockdown anthem cry faced a significant backlash, but that did not stop Clapton from taking it a step further this time and dropping a song critical of the coronavirus vaccine.

Naturally, people didn’t love “This Has Gotta Stop” either, many taking to Twitter to hit at Clapton’s anti-vax rallying cry:

