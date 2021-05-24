Eurovision Winner Accused of Snorting Cocaine Live On Air Passes Drug Test

“I don’t use drugs,” said Damiano David, the lead singer of Italian glam rock band Måneskin, after he was accused of snorting cocaine during the live television broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest. “Please, guys. Don’t say that really, no cocaine. Please, don’t say that.”

Looks like David was right.

After David’s band had just won the popular music contest, he was spotted dropping his head down towards a table covered with drinks. Speculation that he was doing cocaine or some other type of drug went viral on social media, despite no drugs being visible in the shot.

David strongly denied the accusations, explaining that he had been reacting to a glass his bandmate had broken, and offered to take a drug test.

To everyone who keeps saying Damiano was using drugs: here’s the proof that Thomas really broke that glass as they said in the Press Conference.

LET’S SHARE THIS PLEASE#Eurovision #maneskin pic.twitter.com/EJBx4YU50O — fran ◑ (@rmblogs) May 23, 2021

The European Broadcasting Union did confirm that they found broken glass by the table, but also told reporters that they were considering stripping the band of their win if David had tested positive.

On Monday, the EBU reported that David’s drug test was negative, according to Buzzfeed.

“We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band,” said the EBU in a statement denouncing the accusations. “No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed.”

David told the BBC that he felt that the “outrageous” accusations had overshadowed their win.

“I feel really offended, these kind of things are outrageous” Eurovision winners Måneskin tell #BBCBreakfast speculation around footage showing the lead singer leaning over a table is overshadowing their win. https://t.co/mD1JoiVjLT pic.twitter.com/EofFgSvwOO — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 24, 2021

