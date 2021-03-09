comScore Everyone's New Favorite Upcoming Movie Is Cocaine Bear
By Josh Feldman Mar 9th, 2021, 11:09 pm

Image via Pablo Alcala / screengrab

It takes a very special film to hook you on the title alone, and on Tuesday news broke of a movie in development that is actually, seriously called Cocaine Bear.

Yes, you are reading that correctly. Cocaine. Bear.

And don’t worry, this is not a gritty Joker-style origin story for Winnie the Pooh or Paddington.

Elizabeth Banks is directing this ursine epic based on a very bizarre true story. In 1985, a big black bear was found dead after consuming pounds and pounds of cocaine. And according to a report from the time, the cocaine was dropped “from a plane piloted by Andrew Thornton, a convicted drug smuggler who died Sept. 11 in Knoxville, Tenn., because he was carrying too heavy a load while parachuting.”

The story became one of those mildly obscure internet oddities you might randomly stumble upon, and the bear received the nickname Pablo Eskobear.

Surprising absolutely no one, “Cocaine Bear” became a trending topic on Twitter. Bette Midler has already offered her services:

And everyone else had a field day:

(Sidenote: if this movie does well, there is another real-life bear-centric story that could absolutely be its own movie too.)

