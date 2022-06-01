Ewan McGregor Condemns Racist Star Wars Fans Attacking Obi-Wan’s Ingram Moses: ‘You’re No Star Wars Fan in My Mind’

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Ewan McGregor defended co-star Moses Ingram against recent racist attacks.

“I just wanted to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses; we love Moses,” McGregor said in a video posted to the official Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter page.

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/ZcIvVNpQUD — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) June 1, 2022

McGregor first celebrated the franchise’s fan base, adding, “However, it seems that some of the fan base, from this influential fan base, have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs.

The actor went on to share that he heard some of the messages this morning and that they broke his heart.

Ingram recently shared some of the racist messages she received since her Star Wars debut on May 27, saying, “There’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate.”

According to Variety, messages Ingram received included the use of the N-word and claims that she was only included in the series as a “diversity hire.”

McGregor later praised Ingram as “a brilliant actor” and “a brilliant woman” before revoking her bullies’ Rebel Alliance cards.

“And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind,” he said. “There’s no place for racism in this world and I totally stand with Moses.”

McGregor’s message comes after the Star Wars franchise defended Moses in a recent Twitter post.

“We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist,” read the statement, adding, “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”

